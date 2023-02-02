1993 BMW 325is with a LS1 V8

Cameron Carr’s 1994 BMW 325is was previously owned by a good friend. During their ownership the factory 2.5 L M50B25TU inline-six sent a connecting rod through the oil pan. He planned to swap the inline-six for a LSx V8 however life got in the way and the project fell into Cameron’s hands to complete.

Cameron being a mechanic, transformed the car from a roller to daily driver in under a year. He started by installing a 5.7 L LS1 V8 taken from a 2000 Camaro. The V8 features a Sloppy Mechanics “Best Cam” camshaft and PAC 1218 valve springs. A set of FIC 445 cc injectors feed the motor from an Aeromotive 340 lph pump.

He paired the V8 to a T56 six-speed manual from a 2004 Pontiac GTO with upgraded internals. A one-piece driveshaft sends power to a welded differential with 3.91 gears and M3 axles.

Cameron upgraded the suspension with aftermarket coilovers in the front and a M3 rear subframe. The car rides on a set of Apex Arc 8 17×8.5-inch wheels with Mickey Thompson Street Comp 245-45R17 tires. Behind those are factory front brakes and M3 rear brakes.