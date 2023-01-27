1995 Jeep Wrangler with a Coyote V8

Happy Trails 4×4 built this 1995 Jeep Wrangler YJ at their company in Atlantic Beach, Florida. Under the hood they installed a 5.0 L Coyote V8 on custom mounts. To gain more room in the engine bay they also installed a set of Metal Cloak fenders, relocated the oil filter, and converted to electric power steering. The V8 is paired with a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission and Atlas two-speed transfer case. In the front is a Dana 30 axle with 4.10 gears and in the back is a Ford 8.8-inch rear end with a limited-slip differential and 4.10 gears. The Wrangler rides on Rubicon Express 4.5-inch suspension with Offroad Revoler 17×9-inch wheels holding Maxxis Trepadors 37×12.5-inch tires.

Source: Happy Trails 4×4