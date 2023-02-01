Custom Ford Model A with a 650 hp Twin-Turbo Windsor V8

Weaver Customs built the “Twisted Mistress” Ford Model A at their company in West Jordan, Utah. They chopped, channeled, and smoothed the 1931 Model A body. That sits on a custom chassis with a Mustang II front suspension, Ridetech adjustable coilovers, and Detroit Steel Artillery wheels. The car used to be powered by a supercharged 408 ci Windsor V8 but now has a twin-turbo 401 ci Windsor V8 built by Bennett Racing Engines making around 650 hp. A C6 three-speed automatic transmission sends power to a narrowed Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.80 gears.

Source: Weaver Customs and ScottieDTV