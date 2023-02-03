1967 Mustang with a 427 ci Windsor V8

Ed Moss and his company TCI Engineering built this 1967 Mustang over a decade ago as a test mule. In the engine bay they installed a 427 ci small-block V8 (351W) built by Smeding Performance producing 570 hp and 580 lb-ft of torque. Behind that sits a McLeod RST twin-disc clutch and T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission. From there power is sent to a Currie 9-inch rear end with a Platinum-Trac limited-slip differential and 3.89 gears. TCI used the car to develop their Mustang ProTouring front suspension and Torque Arm rear suspension system. For brakes they went with Wilwood six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors in front and Wilwood four-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors in back. The Mustang rides on a set of Billet Specialties Lemans wheels (18×10 5.75 BS, 18×12 5.25 BS).

Source: Total Cost Involved (project page) and TCI Engineering FB page (build album)