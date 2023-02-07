Nissan 300ZX with a Turbo RB26

This 1990 Nissan 300ZX is for sale on Cars & Bids and located in Ferndale, Washington. The car originally came from the factory with a 3.0 L VG30DE V6 but is now powered by a turbocharged 2.6 L RB26 inline-six. The RB26 features Tomei “Type B” camshafts, twin-scroll exhaust manifold, BorgWarner S300SX-E turbocharger, two Tial 44 mm wastegates, Tial 50 mm BOV, and AEM standalone ECU. The fuel system consists of ID2000 injectors and an Aeromotive Eliminator pump. The seller says the previous owner claimed it made 620 whp on pump fuel and 850 whp on E85 fuel. Behind the motor sits a South Bend Clutch ceramic clutch and five-speed manual transmission. The interior features Corbeau seats, G-Force harnesses, Sparco steering wheel, and roll cage. Issues with the car include paint chips/scratches/cracking, bumper misaligned, turn signals cracked, rear spoiler cracked, old front tires, and worn hood insulation.

Source: Cars & Bids