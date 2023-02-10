1978 Datsun 280Z with a Turbo RB25

This 1978 Datsun 280Z originally came with a 2.8 L L28 inline-six. The engine bay now holds a turbocharged 2.5 L RB25 NEO inline-six from a Nissan R34 Skyline. They installed the RB25 using a McKinney Motorsport swap kit and Wiring Specialties wiring harness. A R34 Skyline five-speed manual transmission sends power through an Arizona Driveshaft custom driveshaft to the rear end. The 17-inch wheels cover front disc brakes and rear drum brakes. The exterior features a carbon fiber hood, SubtleZ front fenders, 280YZ rears fenders, and metallic orange paint.

Source: Bring a Trailer