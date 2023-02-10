Skip to content

1978 Datsun 280Z with a Turbo RB25

  • 280Z

1978 Datsun 280Z with a turbo RB25 inline-six

This 1978 Datsun 280Z originally came with a 2.8 L L28 inline-six. The engine bay now holds a turbocharged 2.5 L RB25 NEO inline-six from a Nissan R34 Skyline. They installed the RB25 using a McKinney Motorsport swap kit and Wiring Specialties wiring harness. A R34 Skyline five-speed manual transmission sends power through an Arizona Driveshaft custom driveshaft to the rear end. The 17-inch wheels cover front disc brakes and rear drum brakes. The exterior features a carbon fiber hood, SubtleZ front fenders, 280YZ rears fenders, and metallic orange paint.

1978 Datsun 280Z with a turbo RB25 inline-six

turbocharged RB25 inline-six in the engine bay of a 1978 Datsun 280Z

turbocharged RB25 inline-six in the engine bay of a 1978 Datsun 280Z

1978 Datsun 280Z with a turbo RB25 inline-six

1978 Datsun 280Z with a turbo RB25 inline-six

underneath view of 1978 Datsun 280Z powertrain and suspension

underneath view of 1978 Datsun 280Z powertrain and suspension

underneath view of 1978 Datsun 280Z powertrain and suspension

interior view of a 1978 Datsun 280Z

Source: Bring a Trailer

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.