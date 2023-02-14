Supra with a 2JZ-GTE Makes 635 hp on Dyno

This Toyota Surpa Mk3 stopped by KMS Engine for some work and a dyno tune. In the engine bay sits a turbocharged 2JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six featuring a BorgWarner SX300 turbocharger, 60 mm wastegate, Turboworks intake manifold, and KMS Engine custom exhaust. Fuel is fed by Bosch 980 cc injectors paired with AEM 320 lph and 340 lph pumps and an AEM methanol kit. The combo made 635 hp and 717 Nm (528 lb-ft) of torque on 1.8 bar (26.1 psi) of boost. The motor runs on an Ecumaster EMU Black ECU and KMS Engine custom wiring harness. The car still retains the factory Mk3 transmission with a twin-disc clutch.

Source: KMS Engine FB page