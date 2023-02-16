Ford Model A with a 265 ci Chevy V8

Skip to content

John Schiess built this Ford Model A at his company Custom Built Machines. It is powered by a 265 ci Chevy “Turbo-Fire” V8 featuring a Rochester 4-barrel carb, PerTronix ignition, and ram horn exhaust manifolds. A Ford WC T5 five-speed manual transmission sends power to a 1950 Mercury rear end with a Halibrand “Culver City” quick-change differential. The truck rides on a boxed factory frame with a Ford F-100 steering box, Pete & Jakes shocks, 1940 drum brakes, 1940 Ford 16-inch wheels in front, and 1950 Mercury 16-inch wheels in back. All wheels are fitted with Firestone bias-ply tires. The custom front suspension features 1932 Ford spindles, wishbones, and Mor-Drop axle. The custom rear suspension features 1935 Ford radius rods and torque arm. The all-steel body is coated in PPG Ford Washington Blue paint and accented by an Oak wood bed. The car is for sale at RK Motors in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Source: RK Motors

  1. Thatchmo

    What a great build and tribute to the car customizers from the 50’s and 60’s. It shows that you don’t have to overthink a build to have an outstanding hot rod.

