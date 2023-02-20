Elmer Racing’s 4000 hp Billet 5.0L Hel V6 Update

Elmer Racing released more photos of their billet 5.0 L Hel V6 since our previous article. Elmer Racing developed the motor as a replacement for the VR38DETT in the Nissan R35. The motor features a billet block with 103 mm bore and 100 mm stroke. Inside are a billet crank, custom pistons, and custom rods. The billet heads features custom camshafts, 42 mm intake valves, 36 mm exhaust valves, and valve cover locating tabs. The longblock weighs 125 kg (275 lb) which includes the dry sump pump, crank damper and pulley.

Source: Elmer Racing FB page