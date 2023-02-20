Toyota Celica with a 1012 hp Turbo K24

Brendon De Ruyter built his 1983 Toyota Celica for drag racing at his company Auto Perfection in Gold Coast, QLD, Australia. Under the hood sits a turbocharged Honda K24 inline-four making 1012 hp on 40 psi of boost to the wheels. Whichcar says the motor features Wiseco pistons, Boostline rods, Drag Cartel camshafts, Ferrea valvetrain, ported head, G42 turbocharger, and eight 2000 cc injectors. The K24 is paired with a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and custom torque converter by SDE converters sending power to a Ford 9-inch rear end. You can watch the build process on Auto Perfection’s channel.

Source: Auto Perfection and Whichcar