Jawad Slim pilots his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution in the ATCL hill climb series. Hillclimb Monsters reports the 1100 kg (2425 lb) race car features an Evolution 9 body on an Evolution 7 chassis. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 4B11 inline-four typically found in the Evolution 10 making 500 horsepower. Watch Jawad and the car compete at Mreyjat Hill Climb 2022 in Lebanon.

Source: Hillclimb Monsters