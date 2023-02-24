Honda Integra Type R DC2 with a K24

Kay Hesse built his 2000 Honda Integra Type R (DC2) at his company TCT Performance in the Netherlands which specializes in Honda performance. The car is no longer powered by a 1.8 L B18 inline-four. Instead it has a built Honda K24 inline-four sitting on Hasport mounts. The engine features Mahle pistons, lightweight rods, Drag Cartel camshafts, Skunk2 Ultra intake manifold, and custom exhaust. The combo produces 280 hp to the wheels. Kay paired the K24 to a stock JDM DC5 manual transmission with a MFactory limited-slip differential. The car rides on custom spec BC Racing coilovers with Renault Clio 3RS calipers and Nissan 350Z rotors in front and factory rear brakes. Kay completed the Nürburgring Nordschleife BTG in 7:29.5. Listen to him explain the car to One Lap Heros or watch more racing videos on Kay’s channel.

Source: One Lap Heros