SS-Turbotechnik built this 2006 Audi TT RS (8J) to drag race. The car originally came with a turbocharged 2.5 L inline-five but is now powered by a turbocharged 3.1 L VR6 paired with a DQ500 seven-speed transmission. The motor features forged internals, Garrett GTX4202R turbocharger, and Ecumaster ECU. Anjo-Motorsport tuned the motor into making 1047 hp on 2.2 bar (32 psi) of boost and 102 octane fuel.

Source: Turboscheune Test & Tune