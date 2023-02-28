1965 Falcon with a Supercharged Coyote V8

Martin Bros Customs built this 1965 Ford Falcon at their company in Johnson City, Texas. The classic coupe is powered by a 5.0 L Coyote V8 with a Roush supercharger on top. Behind that is a Tremec five-speed manual transmission sending power to a Currie 9-inch rear end. Martin Bros Customs improved handling thanks to a Total Cost Involved (TCI) front suspension and triangulated 4-link rear suspension. They also installed a set of Wilwood disc brakes on each corner behind Budnik Knife wheels. Circle J Custom Upholstery made a custom leather interior to go along with Dakota Digital gauges, Budnik steering wheel, and Ididit steering wheel.

Source: Barrett-Jackson and Circle J Custom Upholstery FB page