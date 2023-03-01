1988 Wrangler YJ with a LS3 V8

This 1988 Jeep Wrangler YJ was sent to Happy Trails 4×4 for a more power. In the engine bay they swapped a 6.2 L LS3 V8 paired with a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission. A NP231 transfer case sends power to a Dana 30 front axle and Ford 8.8-inch rear axle. Underneath they installed a Rusty’s Offroad 4-inch suspension and Jeep WJ front brakes. The Jeep rides on Moto Metal MO990 Rotary Series 17×9-inch wheels with Nitto Ridge Grappler 35×12.5-inch tires. The body features an Aqualu Industries aluminum tub with Motobilt bumpers and Bestop soft-top.

Source: Happy Trails 4×4