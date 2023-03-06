2016 Wrangler Rubicon with a 6.4 L Hemi V8

Dakota Customs built this 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon at their company in South Dakota. In the engine bay they swapped a 6.4 L Hemi V8 making 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. Behind that is a five-speed automatic transmission and Rock-Trac dual-range transfer case. From there power is sent to Dana 44 axles in front and rear with Tru-Lok locking differentials. The suspension features a AEV 3.5-inch lift with Teraflex Falcon 3.3 adjustable shocks. A set of Fuel 17-inch wheels hold BFGoodrich All-Terrain TA 35×12.5-inch tires. The vehicle sold on Bring a Trailer for $56,000.

Source: Bring a Trailer