Nissan S13 with a 4.4 L 3UZ V8

Ben Stewart and his Nissan S13 competes in the GT2 class in GTRNZ. The race car is powered by a 4.445 L Toyota 3UZ V8 built by Llama Engineering in Alicetown, Wellington, New Zealand. The V8 features a 3UZ block, modified 2UZ crankshaft, aftermarket forged rods, individual throttle bodies, and dry sump. Llama Engineering also used their Superstock 1UZ VVTi heads and camshafts. The motor is capable of 468 hp at 9,500 rpm to the wheels. However CartuneNZ is told in the video below that the motor is limited to 8,000 rpm.

Source: CartuneNZ