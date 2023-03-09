Datsun 240Z with a Turbo 3.4 L RB26/30

JR Autoteknik built this 1971 Datsun 240Z before it found its way to LCE Performance Scandinavia. The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.4 L RB-series inline-six making 850-1000 horsepower. It features a Bullet RB30 billet block, Spool 3.4 L crankshaft, JE forged pistons, and Spool forged rods. On top sits a ported RB26 head with Supertech valvetrain and Kelford camshafts. A TH400 automatic transmission sends power to a Nissan R32 rear differential. The car rides on Techno Toys suspension with upgraded front brakes and Work 15-inch wheels.

Source: LCE Performance Scandinavia FB page, Leslie Holm, and Unique Cars for Sale FB page