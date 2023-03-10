Nissan S13 Wagon with a Turbo Barra

Vango Rapid Repairs spent 2.5 years building their Nissan S13 Silvia wagon to compete in various Australian events such as drift and time attack. The car is powered by a turbocharged Ford Barra inline-six featuring upgraded valve springs, upgraded oil pump gears, 6Boost exhaust manifold, Pulsar 3584 turbocharger, and Turbosmart 50mm Pro-Gate wastegate. Hulk Drifting tuned the motor on a Haltech Elie 2500 ECU making to 561 hp (419 kW). The most striking modification is the wagon conversion by Mongster Fabrication. The company sectioned the roof and moved and lower the B-pillars. The car rides on MCA Red Series adjustable coilovers with S15 front disc brakes and Lenso Wheels.

Source: Vango Rapid Repairs, @mongster_fabrication, and World Time Attack FB page