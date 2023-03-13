1968 Ford Bronco with a Coyote V8

ICON 4×4 built this 1968 Ford Bronco six years ago at their company in California. It is powered by a 5.0 L Coyote V8 paired with a Aisin-Warner five-speed manual transmission. Behind that is a Atlas II two-speed transfer case sending power to a Dynatrac Dana 44 front axle and Dana 60 rear axle with ARB locking differentials. The Bronco rides on ICON/Fox Racing adjustable coilover sport suspension with ICON/Brembo sport brakes behind ICON Old School wheels. The interior features a Sid Chavers’ custom black leather ulpostery with heated front seats, Alcantara headliner, and Wool Hargarteen carpet. ICON has the Bronco listed for sale for $250,000.

Source: ICON 4×4