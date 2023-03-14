2002 Mustang with a Turbo Coyote V8

Jaeson Chainz Hager turbocharged the 4.6 L 2v Modular V8 in his 2002 Mustang GT. He eventually swapped that for a 5.0 L Coyote V8 from a 2016 F-150. The stock Coyote longblock features a Gen 3 intake manifold, upgraded oil pump gears, camshaft lockout, and Forced Inductions 91/102 turbocharger. Jaeson paired the V8 with a Rossler Terminator 6 Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and TRZ Motorsport 8.8-inch rear end with 3.73 gears. The Mustang rides on a AA Performance tubular k-member with Strange front coilovers, Mincer rear coilovers, and a set of RC Components Hammer series wheels. Listen to Jaeson explain how he built the car to Hot Rod Heaven.

Source: Hot Rod Heaven