1969 Ford F-100 with a Supercharged Coyote V8

This 1969 Ford F-100 is for sale on Bring a Trailer and located in Upper Chichester, Pennsylvania. The classic is powered by a supercharged 5.0 L Coyote V8 featuring a Roush supercharger, aluminum radiator, long-tube headers, Ford Racing Control Pack. It makes 611 hp and 507 lb-ft of torque. Behind the V8 sits a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission connected to a 4-inch aluminum driveshaft sending power to a 8.8-inch rear end with a Powertrax LSD and 3.31 gears. The truck rides on a 2011 Crown Victoria front subframe and No Limit Engineering Fatbar 4-link rear suspension. A set of 20″ American Racing wheels with Delinte Thunder D7 tires (255/35, 275/35) cover disc brakes front and rear. Issues with the truck include dents on fenders and hood, damage behind front bumper, rust bubbles and corrosion.

Source: Bring a Trailer