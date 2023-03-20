Skip to content

Papadakis Racing’s Stroked B58 Inline-Six Makes 1200+ hp

Andre Simon from High Performance Academy interviewed Stephen Papadakis from Papadakis Racing about their B58 engine development for Fredric Aasbø’s 2020 GR Supra. Depending on the track, the car runs a 3.0 L B58 inline-six or a stroked 3.2 L B58 inline-six capable of 1200+ horsepower on E85 fuel. Stephen explains the engine stills uses the factory aluminum block with a stock bore and factory oil pan. Aftermarket parts include a Brian Crower 100 mm stroker crank, Brian Crower MOAR I-beam rods, JE forged pistons, and King/ACL bearings. On top sits a B58B30O1 six-port head with Supertech valvetrain, and six ID 2000 cc injectors. A BorgWarner 9280 turbocharger provides the boost. Listen to Stephen explain how his company developed a 1200+ hp B58.

Source: High Performance Academy

