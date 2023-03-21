1985 Mustang with a Coyote V8

BrotherTom interviewed the owner of this really clean 1985 Mustang that originally came with a 2.3 L inline-four and automatic transmission. The owner states he drove it around the block once before swapping it. The inline-five gave way to a second generation 5.0 L Coyote V8 sitting on a UPR tubular K member. Behind the V8 sits a Tremec TKO 600 five-speed manual transmission with a McLeod Pro Street clutch sending power to a 8.8-inch rear end with 3.73 gears. Listen to the owner explain all that went into the unique car.

Source: BrotherTom