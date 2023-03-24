1968 Mustang with a Boss 520 ci V8

This 1968 Mustang was built by Michels Auto Design in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. Sitting in the engine bay is Jon Kaase 520 ci Boss V8 making 850 horsepower. The big-block is paired with a TKO 600 five-speed manual transmission and independent 9-inch rear end with a Currie third member. Michels Auto Design improved the Mustang’s handling with a Heidts PRO-G independent front and rear suspension with Wilwood disc brakes. The exterior features an Eleanor body kit covered in Brandywine Kandy with black GT500 stripes.

Source: Michels Auto Design