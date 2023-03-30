Track King Racing’s 3UZ-Powered Lexus IS300

Aaron King from Track King Racing owns some amazing vehicles. We previously shared his Toyota MR2 powered by a turbocharged 1.8 L 2ZZ-GE inline-four. The other unique vehicle in Aaron’s garage is his Lexus IS300.

Aaron wanted a high-revving V8 so he went with a 4.3 L 3UZ-FE V8 from a Lexus SC430. The motor is cooled by a Mishimoto radiator and features a 1UZ throttle body, 1UZ sensors, 3UZ ignition coils, OBX 4-to-1 exhaust headers, and custom side-exit exhaust. Treadstone AN fittings and hoses help route the fluids. The motor will run on a 1UZ-FE ECU with a BEE-R tune and custom wiring harness.

Aaron paired the V8 to a built A650E five-speed automatic transmission with an upgraded valve body and Derale oil cooler. He retained the factory driveshaft and differential using an IS300 tail shaft on the transmission.

The car rides on BC Racing adjustable coilovers with a complete FIGS Engineering bushings kit. Aaron reinforced the front using a TRD strut brace and made the braking firmer thanks to braided lines.

On the inside you will find factory Sport leather/suede seats and suede covered pillars. A TRD Modellista gauge cluster sits behind an IS250 paddle steering wheel. An All4Swap box allows the gauges and AC system to still work with the 1UZ ECU.

Aaron still has a lot of big plans for this car. You can follow all the progress on his channel or on @trackkingracing.