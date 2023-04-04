1974 Bronco with a Supercharged Coyote V8

Gateway Bronco built this 1974 Ford Bronco for NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney Family Foundation to be auctioned in 2020 with proceeds going to Alzheimer’s Association. The Bronco is powered by a supercharged 5.0 L Coyote V8 featuring a Harrop supercharger and stainless steel exhaust. The V8 is paired with a Raptor 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission. The transfer case sends power to an Eaton ELocker differential in front and an Eaton Detroit Truetrac differential in back. The Bronco rides on a factory frame with a custom 4-link suspension and Fox Racing shocks. It stops thanks to Wilwood disc brakes on each corner behind custom billet aluminum wheels. The interior features Porche Tarpon leather and Houndstooth upholstery, German square-weave carpet, Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 sport steering wheel, and power windows.

Source: Gateway Bronco