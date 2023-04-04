RWD 1999 Civic with a Turbo K20

Mickey Andrade and his team at throtl built his 1999 Honda Civic for the track. Mickey swapped the factory 1.6 L B16 inline-four for a turbocharged 2.0 L K20A2 inline-four in a longitudinal layout. The motor sits on a custom front subframe and makes 400-500 hp on a Haltech Elite 1500 ECU. The K20 is paired with a S2000 six-speed manual transmission thanks to a JSP adapter plate. A custom driveshaft sends power to a S2000 rear differential and Driveshaft Shop 1000 hp axles. The interior features a stock dash with a Haltech digital display, Vintage Air system, Hybrid Racing shifter, Sparco seats, and roll cage. You can watch the full build playlist.

Source: Haltech