Kay Hesse and his TCT Performance Honda Integra Type R (DC2) visited TT Circuit Assen in Assen, Netherlands. While there he beat his previous best lap of 1:56 with a 1:53.5. Kay built the Integra with a Honda K24 inline-four making 310 horsepower. The motor is paired with a factory JDM DC5 manual transmission featuring a MFactory limited-slip differential. Watch Kay race around the track in the video below.

Source: Kay Hesse