2019 Jeep Wrangler with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

Supercharged Hellcat V8 swapped 2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

RubiTrux swapped the factory motor in this 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon JL with a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8. When it comes to the drivetrain they installed an 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission, Tom Woods 1350 front driveshaft, and Tom Woods 1410 rear driveshaft. Power is routed to the front wheels through a Dynatrac Elite ProRock XD60 axle and to the rear wheels through a Dynatrac Elite ProRock XD80 axle. Both come with ARB air locking diffs and 5.13 gears. The Wrangler rides on a Rebel Off Road suspension kit with King adjustable coilovers and Teraflex JL Alpine long arm kit. A set of Raceline Monster 17-inch beadlock wheels hold Nitto Trail Grapplers 40×13.50-inch tires. RubiTrux coated the body in orange Linex Ultra and installed Nemesis fender flares, Rock Slide RSE power steps, and Poison Spyder Bruiser bumpers.

Source: RubiTrux

