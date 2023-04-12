2014 Porsche Cayman with a 3.8 L Flat-Six

BGB Motorsports received this 2014 Porsche Cayman 981 for a power upgrade. The company replaced the factory 2.7 L flat-six with a 3.8 L flat-six from a Porsche 991. The engine makes 470 hp thanks to their 9AL 991 power kit and a Cargraphic 987 exhaust system. The flat-six is paired with a six-speed manual transaxle. The car rides on Eibach 981 lowering springs and stops thanks to 991 Carrera S six-piston calipers and 340 mm rotors in front. A set of Forgeline 20-inch GA1R wheels holds Toyo Proxes tires (255/30, 295/30). The car is for sale on Bring a Trailer.

Source: Bring a Trailer