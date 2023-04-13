LMR’s Godzilla-Powered 1992 Mustang

Late Model Restoration (LMR) set out to transform their 1992 Ford Mustang LX test car into the “Green Goblin”. The project starts with a swapped 7.3 L Godzilla V8 crate motor featuring Ultimate Headers longtube headers and a custom H-pipe exhaust with high-flow catalytic converters. LMR paired the V8 with a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission from a 2012 Ford F-150, custom steel driveshaft, and 3.27 rear end. The Godzilla made 409 hp and 477 lb-ft of torque on 93 octane fuel. Watch the Mustang on the dyno below or watch the build series here.

Source: Late Model Restoration via Road & Track