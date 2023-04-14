1964.5 Mustang Convertible with a Coyote V8

This 1964.5 Mustang convertible was sent to Ringbrothers where it underwent 4200 hours of work. After an upgraded suspension, modern powertrain, and a lot of custom fabrication; the result is called “CAGED”.

The heart of the Mustang is a 5.0 L Coyote V8 crate motor making 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. It features Ringbrothers custom headers and stainless steel exhaust. Behind the V8 sits a 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission paired with a Driveshaft Shop custom driveshaft and independent rear end.

Ringbrothers improved handling thanks to a Roadster Shop FAST TRACK chassis. The fully independent suspension features Penske RS Edition adjustable coilovers, Woodward steering rack, and parallel rear 4-link. The car stops thanks to Baer Pro+ six-piston calipers and 14-inch rotors in front and rear. A set of custom Evod Industries wheels (18×9, 18×11) hold Continental (245/40, 285/40).

Ringbrothers widened body by one inch on each side and fabricated a custom floor. They extended and lowered the rockers, narrowed and tucked the bumpers, and made a custom front valance. They also made custom taillights and a custom grill which was inset two inches. Ringbrothers covered the modified body in BASF Glasurit Waterborne Burgundy Brave (MR 397.75) and coated the trim in Cerakote Titanium C-105P.

Source: Ringbrothers (project page)