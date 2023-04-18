Lotus Elise with a Supercharged Honda K24

FMV Industries started buildiung this 2005 Lotus Elise at their company in California in 2015. The lightweight sports car is for sale on Bring a Trailer.

Sitting in back of the car is a supercharged 2.4 L K24A2 inline-four on Innovative swap mounts. The motor features a Rotrex C38-61 supercharger, K20 water and oil pumps, Canton Racing Products five-quart oil pan, Garrett Motion water-to-air intercooler, Skunk2 RBC intake manifold, and FMV Industries exhaust header.

Fuel is fed from Grams Performance & Design 1150cc E85-rated fuel injectors being fed through a Hybrid Racing K-series fuel rail by a AEM 320 lph fuel pump. The supercharged motor produces 438 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque on 91 octane fuel or 570 hp and 392 lb-ft of torque on E85 fuel.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through a NSN4 six-speed manual transmission from a 2005 Acura RSX Type-S. It was upgraded with a Competition Clutch Stage 3 clutch and a MFactory 1.5/2.0-way limited-slip differential with 4.76 gears.

The 1700 lb sports car rides on Nitron Race Pro 46 mm adjustable coilovers with InoKinetic tie-rod ends, and InoKinetic RTD2 toe-link brace. A set of InoKinetic Ethos wheels with Toyo R888R tires (205/45, 275/40) cover Alcon CRB356 four-piston calipers over S-groove vented rotors.

FMV Industries installed a carbon fiber body based on a Lotus 2-Eleven. They also added Difflow 5-Element diffuser, APR carbon fiber wing, JG Racing carbon fiber splitter, Lotus S2 headlights, and GRP v2 taillights.

A VSA Motorsports roll bar surrounds a set of Tecnocraft carbon fiber seats with Crow six-point harnesses. In front of that is a carbon fiber dash, Sparco steering wheel, and AEM digital display.

