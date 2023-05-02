MR2 with a 720 hp Turbo K20 Goes 10.0 sec

Rob Laughton brought his Toyota MR2 to Santa Pod Raceway and went 10.002 sec at 151.67 mph in the quarter-mile. The car is built by GarySpeed Performance with a turbocharged Honda K20 inline-four making 720 horsepower. The motor features forged internals, Skunk2 Ultra intake manifold, Bosch 1000 cc injectors, Pulsar GTX3582R Gen 2 turbocharger, and Full Race exhaust manifold. The motor is paired with a twin-disc clutch and a six-speed transmission.

Source: Shift Light TV and GarySpeed Performance FB page