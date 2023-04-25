Fox Body Mustang with a Turbo 3RZ

Nick Baxter built his 1992 Mustang to drag race. In the engine bay sits a 3RZ-FE inline-four normally found in a Toyota Tacoma on a tubular subframe. The motor makes 1000 horsepower thanks to forged internals, dry sump system, Garrett G45 turbocharger, and Emtron ECU. The rest of the powertrain comprises of a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and 9-inch rear end. Nick and the Mustang recently went 9.56 sec at 130 mph at Willowbank Raceway.

Source: Nick Baxter Racing FB page and Drag Videos Australia