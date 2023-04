Joe Bristow and his AWD “Golvo” Golf visited the dyno after receiving a freshly built Volvo inline-five. The motor features a Westwood-sleeved block, Wiesco pistons, Pauter connecting rods, and ported head. The combo made 950 horsepower on 2.6 bar (37.7 psi) of boost. Joe expects to be back at the dyno and raise the boost to 3.0 bar (43.5 psi).

Source: Volvo T5 Golf