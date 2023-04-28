VW Bora with a 1100+ hp Turbo VR6 Reaches 202 mph in Half-Mile

Turbo Garage Delitzsch returned to Turboscheune Test & Tune with their Volkswagen Bora. Last year the team went 301.03 km/h (187.05 mph) in the half-mile however this time they reached 326.63 km/h (202.95 mph). The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L VR6 making 1127 hp and 1140 Nm (840 lb-ft) of torque on a 50/50 blend of ethanol and 102 octane fuel. The motor features forged internals, AME camshafts, and Don Octane DOX42 turbocharger. The engine is paired with a DQ500 from a RS3 using TVS Engineering Stage 4+ software.

Even the VW Transporter the team uses to pull the Bora takes a trip down the track. The van is powered by a 3.3 L VR6 making 800+ horsepower.

Source: Turboscheune Test & Tune