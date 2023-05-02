1932 Ford Roadster with a 427 ci Clevor V8

Joel Kugel spent six years building his 1932 Ford Roadster called “MyWay” at his company Kugel Komponents in California. The car is powered by a 427 ci Ford “Clevor” V8 built by Michael LeFevers. The unique motor features a Dart Windsor block with Scat crank and rods, CP pistons, Isky camshaft, Edelbrock Cleveland 2v heads, and Borla 8 stack intake with Price Motorsport adapter plates. It makes around 575 horsepower. Behind the V8 sits a McLeod five-speed manual transmission sending power to a 9-inch independent rear end with 3.89 gears. The car rides on Kugel Komponents’ chassis with a fully independent suspension and Wilwood brakes behind Curtis Speed custom wheels. More photos the build process can be viewed on their Facebook page.

Source: Jay Leno’s Garage