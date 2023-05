GAD Motors and their AWD Mercedes “V63” returned to the TTT half-mile event in Germany. While there they increased their top speed from 234.69 km/h (145.82 mph) set last year to 249.48 km/h (155.01 mph). The company built the wild van with a twin-turbo 4.0 L M177 V8 making 650 hp. The motor is paired with a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission, and 4Matic all-wheel drive.

Source: Turboscheune Test & Tune