Ford F-100 with a 1353 hp Turbo Barra

Ryan O’Donohue owner of Riot Lab spent two years transforming his 1967 Ford F-100 to a drag racing monster. The truck is powered by a turbocharged Barra inline-six built by Windford Engineering making 1353 hp (1009 kW) on E85 fuel. The engine runs on a Haltech Nexus R5 VCU wired by Mackielec Industries and tuned by Tunnel Vision Turbocharging. The Barra is paired with a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and 9-inch rear end. The truck rides on QA1 shocks in front and Mensa shocks with a 4-link rear suspension.

Source: @riot.lab.x, Haltech FB page, Tunnel Vision Turbocharging FB page, and Street Machine TV