AWD Golf with a 950+ hp Volvo Inline-Five Reaches the 8’s

Joe Bristow and his AWD “Golvo” Golf attended Doorslammers event at Santa Pod Raceway in the UK. While there Joe set a new personal best quarter-mile with a 8.821 sec at 162 mph. Earlier this year the car visited the dyno with freshly built turbocharged Volvo inline-five. The engine made 950 hp on 2.6 bar (37.7 psi) of boost but is capable of 3.0 bar (43.5 psi). Joe and his Golvo caught the attention of 1320Video who will be releasing a feature video soon. Until then enjoy this short video of an 8-second run.

Source: @joebgti1 and Volvo T5 Golf