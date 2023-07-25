1971 Impala with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

House of Mouse Racing enjoys building vehicles with Hellcat motors. Their previous projects include a Hellcat-powered 1968 Coronet and a Hellcat-powered D300 truck. Their newest project is a 1971 Impala called “Mopala” built to handle the autocross course. The supercharged Hellcat V8 sends its 707 horsepower through a Gearstar 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission and Moser 9-inch rear end. Other upgrades include Wilwood disc brakes and QA1 adjustable coilovers. Watch Mopala compete at autocross in the video below.

Source: House of Mouse Racing