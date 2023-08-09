BMW M5 with a 500 hp W10

GDM Motors is selling this BMW M5 at their company in Belgium. The listing says when Volkswagen took ownership of Bentley and Bugatti, CEO Ferdinand Piëch tasked Dr. Sabine (Wolfram) Willeke with developing new engines. One of the engines was a W10 producing 500 hp and 500 Nm (368 lb-ft) of torque. Since VW did not produce a vehicle capable of handling this output, they used a BMW M5 E39 with a manual transmission for testing. The listing states “Ferdinand Piëch was so satisfied with this BMW M5 with W10 engine that he used the M5 himself for his private rides.”

Source: GDM Motors