Dominik’s 1997 Prelude Receives a New K20/K24 Motor

In 2020 we shared Dominik Przystasz’s amazing 1997 Honda Prelude. Since then he’s continued to upgrade the blue coupe. One of the biggest improvements involves a new stronger heart.

Dominik returned to Empire Racing Engineering for a new 2.4 L Honda K-series inline-four. The motor starts with a K24A3 block that’s been bored, sleeved, and pinned. Inside are Techno5 forged connecting rods, Wiseco 87.5 mm forged pistons (8.83 compression), and Taiho main, rod, and thrust bearings.

On top of the motor sits a K20A2 head with Supertech valves and guides, and Brian Crower springs and titanium retainers. ARP2000 bolts hold the head down over a Cometic gasket. Fuel is fed through Bosch 630cc injectors on a Skunk2 rail from a Walbro 255 lph pump.

Other parts used on the engine include RBC intake manifold modified for a larger Mazda RX-8 throttle body, Turboworks intercooler, Setrab Pro oil cooler, and Sidewinder exhaust manifold paired with a custom 2.75-inch exhaust and Skunk 2 Megapower muffler. Everything runs on an Ecumaster EMU classic ECU. An Ecumaster drive-by-wire module controls the RX-8 throttle body.

The engine is making just under 450 hp on 1 bar (14.5 psi) of boost from a Garrett GT3071R turbocharger. Dominik left room to grow. The engine is capable of 600 hp whenever he upgrades to a larger turbocharger and injectors.

Dominik is still running a six-speed manual transmission albeit with a MFactory differential and Clutch Masters FX400 Stage 4 clutch. The ratios are as follows; 1st gear 3.64, 2nd gear 1.88, 3rd gear 1.24, 4th gear 0.98, 5th gear 0.79, and 6th gear 0.65.

Controlling the extra power will be left to Brembo four-piston calipers with 330 mm rotors in front. In back are Mazda RX-8 calipers with 302 mm rotors. Covering those are a set of Volk Re30 18-inch wheels (8j et37) with Yokohama Advan Neova AD08r 225/40 tires.

The Prelude rides on Yellow Speed Racing adjustable coilovers and polyurethane bushings. Dominik improved handling using a Innovative traction bars and Type S strut bar in front and Nippon Toys strut bar in back.

On the inside Dominik installed a set of Recaro seats supported by a Takata four-point harnesses. Behind the Momo Race steering wheel is a Defi-Link ADVANCE ZD digital display.

Of course this is not the end to the project’s progress. Dominik still has more planned for the Prelude. Stay tuned.