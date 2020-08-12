1997 Prelude with a Turbo K20 Update

Last year we shared Dominik Przystasz’s 1997 Honda Prelude with a turbocharged K20 inline-four. Since then he’s continued to work on the car. Dominik upgraded the suspension with a set of Yellow Speed Racing ajustable coilovers. He also replaced the front brakes with Mercedes ML calipers and Mercedes C32 330 mm rotors. The rear brakes were upgraded to Mazda RX-8 calipers and 302 mm rotors. Other modifications include a RX-8 throttle body, ECUMaster drive-by-wire control module, Skunk2 MegaPower 3-inch muffler, and a set of Volk Rays RE30 18-inch wheels with Yokohama Advan Neova AD08r 225/40/18 tires. The engine’s output increased to 411 horsepower and 431 Nm (317 lb-ft) of torque thanks to a new tune and 0.9 bar (13 psi) of boost.

