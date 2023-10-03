Scion FR-S with a 2JZ Drag Racing

Steve Smith and his 2013 Scion FR-S visited Brainerd International Raceway for Karmageddon 2023. His goal was to beat 9.58 sec at 146 mph in the quarter-mile. Unfortunately third gear gave way preventing that from happening. However Steve managed a new personal best 60 ft and winner’s circle. In the engine bay sits a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six running BC 264 camshafts and valvetrain, BorgWarner S366 turbocharger, and FuelTech FT600 ECU. It makes 762 hp or 811 hp depending on the tune. Behind that is a Nissan CD009 six-speed manual transmission with a FBM adapter plate, QA1 carbon fiber driveshaft, and FBM 8.8-inch rear end. You can follow the car’s progress on Steve’s channel.

Source: WeCars247