Toyota MR2 with a Turbo K20 Goes 10.4 sec

297.racing and their 1997 Toyota MR2 attended the EFR Aldenhoven quarter-mile event in Germany. While there the car set a personal best of 10.42 sec. Sitting in the back of the car is a turbocharged Honda K-series inline-four capable of 650 hp on E85 fuel. The motor features forged pistons and rods, Stage 2 camshaft, and Precision 6780 Gen 2 turbocharger. Earlier this year AutoTopNL reviewed the car before driving it on the Autobahn.

This video shows the MR2 at another event. No indication of time or speed.

Source: 297.racing