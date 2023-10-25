Skip to content

Subaru BRZ with an EZ30 Flat-Six Racing at Several Tracks

Several years ago EDM Speed Projects built Vini the Mini with a naturally aspirated 4.0 L BMW S65 V8 and M-DCT seven-speed transmission. More recently the company built a Subaru BRZ to compete in time attack. Instead of using the factory 2.0 L flat-four, they swapped in a 3.6 L Subaru EZ36 flat-six. Unfortunately that engine broke and it was replaced by a 3.0 L EZ30 flat-six. The car has raced at several tracks since completing the engine swap. Watch the car lap Silverstone, Donington, and Brands Hatch tracks in the videos below.

Source: EDM Speed Projects

  1. ACC
    EZ36 to EZ30, same progression as the Mighty Car Mods guys. They blamed the asymmetric connecting rods on issues the engine was developing.

