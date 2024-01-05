Lotus Elise with a Turbo Honda K20

Amir Bentatou used the experience building the K20-swapped NSX at his company RSFuture to good use on his next project. Amir along with Kristian Wong and Riley Stair (RSMotorsport) built a Lotus Elise with a turbocharged Honda K20 inline-four in eight days. The motor features a stock bottom-end, Garrett G25-660 turbocharger, and RSMotorsport custom stainless steel and titanium exhaust. The combo produces 314 hp to the wheels on 8 psi of boost. Amir will eventually up the power to 550-600 whp. You can watch the project’s build on MotorTrend+.

Source: @rsfuture and MotorTrend Channel